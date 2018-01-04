Five row homes in the Queen Village neighborhood of Philadelphia were damaged when a fire broke out early Thursday, officials said.

One of the houses in the 100 block of Pemberton Street was damaged substantially enough that three residents were not able to return to their home, fire officials said.

The fire broke out about 4 a.m. on the side street between Second and Front Streets in the historic neighborhood, and was placed under control about 90 minutes later.

The fire eventually reached two alarms and damaged four homes adjacent to the house where the flames originated. Icy ladders and other equipment made fighting the fire difficult for firefighters.

No cause for the blaze was immediately known.