49-Year-Old Woman Killed in Bucks County Crash

Officials in Bucks County are investigating after a crash along Worthington Mill Road in Newtown Township left a woman dead on Friday night.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m., as the driver of a 2019 Audi, headed east on Worthington Mill Road reportedly lost control of their vehicle while going around a bend near Mud Road.

Officials said the driver of that vehicle was not able to regain control before striking a 2017 Subaru that was traveling west in the opposite lane.

According to police, the two occupants of the Audi, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, both male, were treated for non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials did not provide details on which of the two teens was at the wheel of the Audi at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, the 49-year-old woman who was driving the Subaru was entrapped in her vehicle. Police said the woman -- whose identity was not provided by police -- suffered "severe traumatic injuries" and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said on Saturday morning, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Law enforcement officials said that an investigation into this crash is ongoing.