Pennsylvania

2 troopers, person nearly hit by alleged drunken driver on Blue Route

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police lights
Getty Images

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a person they pulled over narrowly escaped getting hurt as an allegedly intoxicated woman crashed into a marked police car on the Blue Route Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 as two troopers were stopped in the left lane of Interstate 476 for a traffic stop in Ridley Township, police explained.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said that the troopers had parked a marked state police patrol vehicle in the left lane of the highway with its emergency lights on in an effort to slow down passing traffic during the traffic stop in an effort to keep the troopers and pulled-over driver safe.

The two troopers and the occupant of the stopped car where standing outside on the left shoulder of the roadway when someone driving a Dodge sedan crashed into the stopped patrol vehicle, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver of the Dodge was allegedly driving fast in the left lane and did not brake to avoid crashing into the marked car, troopers said. The vehicle almost hit the two troopers and the driver who had been pulled over.

Sara Lawver, of Drexel Hill, was the person driving the Dodge and is the registered owner of the vehicle, troopers explained. Lawver was not injured in the crash and was able to get out of the car.

Troopers conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Lawver and said they observed indications that Lawver was impaired.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather Nov 19

Rain, snow and gusty winds arrive before the weekend. What to know

Lancaster County 4 mins ago

AI photos of student faces on nude bodies roil private school in Lancaster Co.

Lawver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, careless driving and other related charges.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaPennsylvania State Police
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us