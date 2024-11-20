2 troopers, person nearly hit by alleged drunken driver on Blue Route

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a person they pulled over narrowly escaped getting hurt as an allegedly intoxicated woman crashed into a marked police car on the Blue Route Tuesday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 as two troopers were stopped in the left lane of Interstate 476 for a traffic stop in Ridley Township, police explained.

Officials said that the troopers had parked a marked state police patrol vehicle in the left lane of the highway with its emergency lights on in an effort to slow down passing traffic during the traffic stop in an effort to keep the troopers and pulled-over driver safe.

The two troopers and the occupant of the stopped car where standing outside on the left shoulder of the roadway when someone driving a Dodge sedan crashed into the stopped patrol vehicle, police said.

The driver of the Dodge was allegedly driving fast in the left lane and did not brake to avoid crashing into the marked car, troopers said. The vehicle almost hit the two troopers and the driver who had been pulled over.

Sara Lawver, of Drexel Hill, was the person driving the Dodge and is the registered owner of the vehicle, troopers explained. Lawver was not injured in the crash and was able to get out of the car.

Troopers conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Lawver and said they observed indications that Lawver was impaired.

Lawver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, careless driving and other related charges.