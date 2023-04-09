47-Year-Old Man Killed in Delaware Crash

Police in Delaware are investigating after a 47-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle collision on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:20 p.m., when a GMC Yukon SUV, driven by a 47-year-old man from Milton, Delaware, was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound along Lewes-Georgetown Highway at a slight right curve just west of Harbeson Road.

Officials said, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the center line of the road and into the westbound lane, before continuing on to the intersection of Harbeson Road.

The vehicle continued on, police said, eventually traveling through several residential yards before it struck a utility pole and came to a stop.

After impact, the vehicle became engulfed in flames, law enforcement officials said.

The driver was pronounced on the scene, police said.