46-Year-Old Man Killed in West Philadelphia Shooting

Law enforcement officials are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night, along Wallace Street in West Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting along the 4800 block of Wallace Street at about 10:11 p.m. on Saturday.

At that time, officials said, responding officers found a 46-year-old man who had been shot in the back, abdomen and left side.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said, he was pronounced at about 10:27 p.m.

A weapon was recovered, law enforcement officials said, but no arrest has yet been made and an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.