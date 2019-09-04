Only 10 of 45 guns stolen Aug. 31, 2019, from Cro-Am Guns and Ammo in Berks County, Pennsylvania, have been recovered, police said in an update Sept. 3.

Five of the six suspects have been arrested in the break-in that occurred Aug. 31 at Cro-Arms Guns and Ammo in Oley Township, but another juvenile male remains on the loose, officials said.

The burglary at the business on Memorial Highway was reported at about 1:30 a.m. after a store alarm triggered a police response.

"Officers entered the building and found that the actors were no longer on location, but numerous display cases that contained firearms had been smashed and ransacked," the Central Berks Regional Police Department said in a release.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is helping local authorities investigate the missing 35 firearms.