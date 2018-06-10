A group of men sprayed a North Philadelphia intersection with bullets Saturday night. A 5-year-old was shot in the knee while four men were also struck. All five victims were rushed to local hospitals. (Published 2 hours ago)

At least 41 shots were fired into a crowd of people in North Philadelphia leaving five people, including a young boy, hurt.

“Everybody was just outside enjoying the nice weather,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Palumbo said.

Suddenly dozens of gunshots were fired from across the street at North 20th Street and Susquehanna Avenue Saturday night just after 11.

Bullets struck four men and a 5-year-old boy.

“One officer quickly grabbed the 5-year-old child who was shot in the knee,” Palumbo said.

The boy was rushed to St. Christopher’s for Children, Palumbo said. “Fortunately he is going to be fine.”

The men shot range from 21 to 48 years old. Two were listed in critical condition, two were listed in stable condition, police said.

It was unclear if any of the shooting victims are related.

At least four men in hoodies could be seen running from the scene, police said. It was unclear if all of them fired shots but it’s believed the gunshots came from more than one shooter.

“They deliberately fired into the group,” Palumbo said.

Police gave no motive for the shooting.