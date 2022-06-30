40th Annual Hispanic Fiesta Returns to Penn's Landing

Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta returns this year from Saturday, July 9th to Sunday, July 10th from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm as a part of the PECO Multicultural Series. It is the 40th annual Hispanic Fiesta, as well as Concilio's 60th anniversary. This event will be held in Philadelphia at Penn's Landing Great Plaza and welcomes everyone to attend with free entry. The celebration includes music, dance, entertainment, ethnic foods, and artisan crafts for nearly all Latin American countries.

Headlining performers include Oro Solido and Charlie Aponte. The event will feature more live performances from Charlie Santos, Edgar Joel, Jay Aponte, Mariachi Pedro Villasenor, NINA, Nova La Amenza, and Swing de Guille.

Concilio (Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations) is the oldest Latino organization in Philadelphia. Founded in 1962, Concilio has been working to provide culturally relevant support to the Puerto Rican and Latino communities in Philadelphia. Concilio supports these communities by providing critical human service programming to more than 9,000 individuals annually in Philadelphia through programs like foster care, adoption services, housing, youth development and after-school programming, and children’s immunization outreach for the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, Concilio is an art and cultural convener for the community’s most significant and historic events.