4 Year Old Shot in Germantown

Philadelphia police said a 4-year-old child was shot inside of a home in the Germantown section of the city Thursday night.

The shooting happened on the unit block of East Penn Street around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the child had been shot in the stomach and is in critical condition at the hospital.

BREAKING: Police say 4-year old shot in stomach inside home in Germantown. Police say early indications, accidental shooting with an adult mishandling the gun. Child is in critical condition. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm pic.twitter.com/2nqNuKjcyK — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) September 2, 2022

Investigators said early indications suggest it was an accidental shooting with an adult mishandling a gun.

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.