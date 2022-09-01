4 Year Old Shot in Germantown

Philadelphia police said a 4-year-old child was shot inside of a home in the Germantown section of the city Thursday night.
The shooting happened on the unit block of East Penn Street around 8:30 p.m., police said.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the child had been shot in the stomach and is in critical condition at the hospital.
Investigators said early indications suggest it was an accidental shooting with an adult mishandling a gun.
This story is developing. Check back here for updates.