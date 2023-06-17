4-year-old critical after a quadruple shooting in Point Breeze

One child and three adults have been hospitalized after a quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia Saturday night.

At 7:48 p.m. along the 1700 block of Ringgold Street four people were shot during a shooting, police said.

Among the victims only the child who was shot in the chest has been placed in critical condition.

“It was just crazy. There wasn’t a lot of people on the block at the time. And then they picked a baby up. It was a boy. He had to be no more than three or four years old. That’s when I just started shaking. It’s just crazy," Monica Green, a woman who heard the gunshots from inside her home.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

During the shooting, a 55-year-old woman was shot twice, in the right leg and the left hand. A 58-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and a 29-year-old man was shot in the left wrist. All adult victims were also transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators counted at least 50 shell casings spanning two blocks from 1700 Ringgold Street.

According to police, there were two shooters who opened fire. We are told one person is in custody after walking into a hospital and matching the description of one of the shooters seen.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.