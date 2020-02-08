4-Year-Old Found Unsecured Gun, Accidentally Shot Himself, Police Say

A 4-year-old found a gun and accidentally shot and killed himself at a house in Browns Mills, New Jersey.

Police say Lincoln Mack found the unsecured gun and shot himself in the cheek Friday evening. He died a short time later.

The child's parents and siblings were in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

The case is still being investigated. No charges have been filed.

Browns Mills is in Pemberton Township in Burlington County.