4-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed in Coatesville

An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

On Monday at 5:18 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of East Chestnut Street for a reported shooting. When they arrived they found a 4-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Paramedics arrived and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet revealed the boy’s identity. They also have not revealed what led to the shooting or whether or not it was accidental. They continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Coatesville Detective Sergeant Brandon Harris at 610-384-2300 extension 3212 or Chestnut County Detective Keith Cowdright at 610-344-6866.