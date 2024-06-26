Philadelphia

4-year-old boy critical, mother injured after being hit by a car while crossing the street

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A little boy and his mother are in the hospital after they were hit by a car Tuesday night in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.

At 6:05 p.m. police said they responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Bridge Street and Summerdale Avenue.

Investigators determined that a 2002 Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on Summerdale Avenue when it attempted to turn left onto Bridge Street and hit two pedestrians crossing the street.

A 4-year-old little boy and a 26-year-old woman were hit. They were both transported to the hospital where the little boy was placed in critical condition and the woman in stable condition, according to the police.

Police said the driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation, there have been no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

