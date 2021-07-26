4 Women Stabbed in Philadelphia's Olney Neighborhood

A woman is fighting for her life while three other women are recovering after they were all stabbed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood Monday night.
The women were on North Marshall Street and West Nedro Avenue when they were each stabbed by an unidentified suspect.
One woman is in critical condition while the three other victims are stable.
No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.