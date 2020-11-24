4 Teens and Preteen Accused of Beating Homeless Man to Death in Camden

Months after the arrests of two teenagers, two more teens and a preteen have been charged with beating a homeless man to death in Camden, New Jersey, over the summer.

Police announced Tuesday that a 12-year-old, 13-year-old and 14-year-old were all charged in the death of Bobby Hill Jr., 63.

On June 25, shortly after midnight, police responded to the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue in Camden for a report of an unresponsive man in an alleyway. When they arrived they found Hill, who was homeless, suffering from multiple injuries to the head.

Hill was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A medical examiner determined he died from blunt force trauma.

At the time, a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were charged in connection to Hill’s death.

Following statements from witnesses as well as surveillance footage, police determined three more suspects, who were 11, 12, and 13 at the time, were also involved in the incident.

The three additional suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Police have not released the identities of the five suspects due to their ages. They are all awaiting court proceedings.