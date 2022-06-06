4 Teens, 1 Man Hurt in 3 Separate Shootings in Philadelphia

Four teenagers and a young man were injured in three separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday night.

The first shooting occurred at 6:04 p.m. along the 3900 block of North 7th Street. A 17-year-old boy was shot nine times throughout his body. Responding police officers took him to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

At 8:04 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body along the 3500 block of North Smedley Street. He was later found on the 1700 block of Atlantic Street where he was taken to Temple University Hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Finally, at 9:13 p.m., a 14-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys were on the 2000 block of North 19th Street when a gunman opened fire.

The teen girl was shot once in the hand and once in the arm, one 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the left leg, once in the right leg and once in the back and the second 15-year-old boy was shot once in the left hip.

The three teens were taken to Temple University Hospital. The two teen boys are both in critical condition while the teen girl is stable.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

Monday’s incidents follow a mass shooting on South Street over the weekend in which three people were killed and 11 others were hurt. Two people were arrested in connection to that shooting.

A gun violence tracker from the city controller’s office tallied 787 nonfatal and 194 fatal shooting victims as of June 5.

Shootings have accounted for the most killings in Philadelphia this year. As of Sunday night, there were 218 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, down four percent from the 227 seen at the same time in 2021, which was ultimately the deadliest year in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.