Philadelphia police searching for 4 suspects involved in shooting that injured man, woman

Police in Philadelphia are searching for four suspects after a shooting Friday night left a man and woman injured.

According to police, the incident happened on the 2900 block of Aramingo Ave around 9:46 p.m.

Police said a 29-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, buttocks, thighs, and groin area. He was transported to the hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.

A 30-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the left thigh, police said. She was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police said no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made but they are searching for four suspects involved in this incident.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.