4 Shot, Including 15-Year-Old, Near West Philadelphia Block Party

Four people, including at least one 15-year-old, were shot Saturday night in West Philadelphia when a gunman opened fire as three of the victims were leaving a block party.

The gunman shot the teen and two others as they walked away from a party on the 100 block of Lindenwood Street shortly before midnight, Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said. It was unclear if the fourth victim, a 46-year-old man, had also been in the party.

The three younger victims, whose ages – aside from the 15-year-old – were not immediately disclosed, ran back to the party, which was being held in the middle of the block, as they fled from the bullets, Dales said.

Multiple spent shell casings could be seen on the street while bullet holes also struck at least one nearby home.

Officers arrived and took the younger victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center while the 46-year-old drove himself to the hospital, Dales said. All four were listed in stable condition.

There was no immediate description of the gunman, who fled after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the PPD’s tip line at 265-686-8477 or send an anonymous tip online.

