schools

4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes

By Rachel Ravina – Philadelphia Business Journal

UPenn

The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year.

The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and universities across the U.S., taking several factors into account including student academic success, graduation rates, student debt, and return on investment. In addition to its overall position, Penn ranks eighth in 10-year median salary for graduates at $164,000 and 10th for average grant aid at $54,019.

Greater Philadelphia private schools Swarthmore College, Villanova University and Bryn Mawr College rank among the top 100 schools at No. 38, No. 94 and No. 95, respectively. Haverford College finished just behind that group at No. 105.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check out PBJ.com's full article for details on the rankings.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

schoolsPhiladelphiaUniversity of Pennsylvaniacollege
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us