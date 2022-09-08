4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes

The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.



The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year.

The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and universities across the U.S., taking several factors into account including student academic success, graduation rates, student debt, and return on investment. In addition to its overall position, Penn ranks eighth in 10-year median salary for graduates at $164,000 and 10th for average grant aid at $54,019.

Greater Philadelphia private schools Swarthmore College, Villanova University and Bryn Mawr College rank among the top 100 schools at No. 38, No. 94 and No. 95, respectively. Haverford College finished just behind that group at No. 105.

