Four people were shot, including three teens, while riding a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia on Saturday, police said.

The quadruple shooting took place as the bus traveled through the intersection of 33rd Street and Girard Avenue, near Fairmount Park and the Philadelphia Zoo, police said.

Around 30 people were on the Route 15 bus at the time of the shooting, police said.

One person, a 39-year-old woman, was grazed by a bullet and was treated for her injuries at the scene, officials said.

The three other victims were identified as teens, two of them are aged 16 and one is 14 years old, who are all in stable condition. One teen was shot in the back, one was shot in the hand and the other was shot in the foot, police said.

The suspect has been identified as a male around the age of 40, who is not in custody at this time. According to officials, the suspect was sitting in the middle of the bus and turned around and began firing at the teens in the back of the bus.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace, a witness told police the teens may have been acting "rowdy," but what caused the man to open fire is unclear.

One frequent rider of the bus said she was shocked that the shooting took place.

"I’m shocked, because you never think about those things, you know? It sounds like something impossible that would happen to you. I don’t want to think about it, to be honest," said Dasha Sukhova, who said she takes the SEPTA bus up to six times a week.

SEPTA buses are all equipped with several surveillance cameras, and police are working with SEPTA to review footage to locate the suspect, they said.

"As our leadership has stated in the past, this year has seen a marked decrease in the number of shootings and violence," said Pace. "I understand that is no consolation to those still affected by gun violence. Nonetheless, we are doing everything we can do to ensure the safety of those that are here in the city."

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).