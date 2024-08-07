4 men stole hundreds of checks from mail, altered them in NJ scam, officials say

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have charged four men with running a scheme that saw them, allegedly, steal hundreds of checks from the mail, alter them to change amounts and recipient details, before cashing them at banks throughout the region.

On Tuesday, Philip Sellinger, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey announced that four men -- Tracy Felder-Carter, 23, of Blackwood; Dante Ford, 28, of Pennsauken; Quamell Keyes-Griffin, 21, and Donovan Bunch, 22, both of Sicklerville -- were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

According to Sellinger's office, the men stole checks from the mail and modified them to increase the value of the payout and change the name of the payees on the checks. Then, officials said, the men -- or someone recruited by them -- would use the fraudulent checks at banks in southern New Jersey and throughout the region, to obtain funds illegally.

Each check, officials said, would be altered to be for amounts upwards of several thousand dollars.

If convicted, the men could face up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, officials said.