4 Men Hospitalized After Feltonville Shooting

Four men were recovering at the hospital Sunday after being shot in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia earlier in the morning, police said.

The quadruple shooting at D Street and Wyoming Avenue at 4:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

A man in his mid-20s was shot twice, police said, and another man in his 40s was shot once in the calf. Two men in their 30s were also injured; one of them was shot in his shoulder while the other was grazed by a bullet on his back, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

All four men were listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, Philly police said.

The motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately known, according to police. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.