4 injured in separate double shootings across Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of double shootings in which four people were injured, officials said.

According to police, in the first incident, officers responded to the area of the 3100 block of Judson Street in North Philadelphia at about 2:01 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting.

Here, officials said, responding officers found blood and shell casings strewn along a crime scene -- but, no victims of the incident were present.

Then, shortly after officers arrived at the scene, police learned two men -- a 19-year-old and a 23-year-old -- arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle after they were injured in a shooting at that location.

Officials said the younger man was struck by gunfire once his his right calf and the 23-year-old man was struck in his right foot. Both men, police said, were listed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating this incident as, officials said, so far, police have not determined a motive nor have they made an arrest in this incident.

Then, in a second double shooting incident, police said that two women were hurt following a drive-by shooting that happened in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, officers arrived at a hospital in North Philadelphia after two women -- 23 and 24 years old -- were taken there after they were injured in a drive-by shooting that happend along the 500 block of East Tioga Street.

As of about 1 p.m. on Sunday, police have not provided details on when this incident occurred, but officials said in a statement that investigators believe the women were on that block in a black Dodge Charger when a black SUV pulled up along side their vehicle and a gunman opened fire on the women.

One of the women suffered gunshot wounds to her head and arm while the other was shot in her left arm and chest, police officials said.

Both women are listed in critical condition, according to police officials.

Officials have not yet determined a motive and no arrests have been made in this incident, but, an investigation is ongoing.

Police officials are asking anyone with information on either of these incidents to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD’s tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).