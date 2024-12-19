4 injured after small plane goes into trees at Lakewood Airport: Police

Multiple injuries have been reported after a small plane appeared to come up short of the runway at a New Jersey airport.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday when Lakewood police said they received a call that a plane was down at the Lakewood airport on Cedar Bridge Avenue.

Police said emergency responders found a small plane in the wood line with four injured passengers.

The extent of their injuries is unknown and its unclear what led to the crash. Chopper 4 was overhead and was able to see the location of the plane was in an area of trees just before the airport's runway.

The airport was closed while the investigation got underway.

NBC New York reached out to the FAA for comment.