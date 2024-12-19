New Jersey

4 injured after small plane goes into trees at Lakewood Airport: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple injuries have been reported after a small plane appeared to come up short of the runway at a New Jersey airport.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday when Lakewood police said they received a call that a plane was down at the Lakewood airport on Cedar Bridge Avenue.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said emergency responders found a small plane in the wood line with four injured passengers.

The extent of their injuries is unknown and its unclear what led to the crash. Chopper 4 was overhead and was able to see the location of the plane was in an area of trees just before the airport's runway.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The airport was closed while the investigation got underway.

NBC New York reached out to the FAA for comment.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us