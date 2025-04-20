South Philadelphia

4 hurt as driver having ‘medical emergency' hits group at South Philly carnival

Police say a driver experiencing a "medical emergency" struck a crowd near an Easter Carnival being held near 7th Street and Packer Avenue in South Philly on Saturday injuring three adults and a 3-year-old child

By Hayden Mitman

Four people were hurt -- including a three-year-old child -- on Saturday night when, police said, a driver having a "medical issue" struck a group of pedestrians near an Easter carnival in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, when a 68-year-old man behind the wheel of a silver 2004 Toyota "experienced a medical emergency" and allowed the vehicle to collide with four pedestrians who were leaving the 2025 Easter Carnival, an annual spring carnival sponsored by the Southeast Youth Athletic Association (SEYAA), located at 7th Street and Packer Avenue.

After the crash, officials said, the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The vehicle, officials said, struck three adults and a three-year-old child.

The three adults all suffered broken bones and, police officials said, the child sustained bruises to the head but remained alert and talking.

All of the individuals involved were listed in stable condition as of about 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, 2025, officials said.

The driver in this incident has not been charged with any crime. But, police officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

