4 Hospitalized After Quadruple Shooting in Kensington

A gunman left four people hospitalized after opening fire in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood early Friday morning.

The shooting shortly after midnight wounded three men – aged 29, 30 and 43 – as well as an 18-year-old woman along the 800 block of East Willard Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. All were listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

The 29-year-old was shot in the right hand and left ankle; the 30-year-old was shot in the ankle; the 43-year-old was shot in the left foot; and the 18-year-old was shot in the left foot and grazed in the back, according to the police department.

No one was immediately arrested.

Last updated Oct. 11, a tally by the Philadelphia Office of the Controller shows that at least 1,885 people have been shot in the city this year, 395 fatally.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.