Firefighters are battling at least four different fires that are burning along the train tracks in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

The fires are burning on 10th and Venango streets and extending to Broad and Lyocoming streets, spreading to nearby brush, cars and several buildings.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.