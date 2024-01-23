A fire at a home in Kensington left three people hurt and four displaced on Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters with the Philadelphia Fire Department arrived at the house located on the 2900 block of Boudinot Street just after 2 p.m., according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

There was heavy fire on the first floor of the two-story home, crews said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The fire was placed under control just before 2:30 p.m., the fire department said.

Medics with the fire department assisted three people before taking two of them to a nearby hospital, officials said. Both of the fire victims in the hospital are listed in stable condition.

Four residents have been displaced from their homes because of the damage from the fire, fire department officials explained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is urging residents to call 311 to request smoke alarms and wants to remind residents that they will install the alarms for free.