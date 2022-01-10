4 Dead, Including Man Who Was Shot 32 Times, During Violent Monday

Philadelphia’s violent start to the new year continued Monday with four people killed and two others injured in four separate shootings, including one in which a man was shot 32 times.

The first shooting occurred at 4:16 p.m. on the 2700 block of North 26th Street. A 28-year-old man was shot once in the left leg while another 28-year-old man was shot once in the stomach. Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital. The man who was shot in the stomach is in critical condition while the second victim is stable.

Two hours later, a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 6300 block of North Beechwood Street. He was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m.

The third shooting occurred at 6:38 p.m. on the 3000 block of Ella Street. A 25-year-old man was shot 14 times throughout his body while a second victim was shot 32 times throughout his body. Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital. The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m. while the second victim was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m.

Finally, a 31-year-old man was on the 200 block of West Westmoreland Street at 7:48 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot multiple times in his head and upper body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings and police have not yet released information on any suspects.

Prior to Monday, there were already 13 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, up 18 percent from the same time last year.

A total of 562 people were killed in the city in 2021, according to Philadelphia Police Department statistics. Those killings were the most since the city began keeping track in 1960, and they eclipsed the previous record of 500 slayings in 1990.

The city appropriated $155 million to public safety in its last budget, including $16 million for neighborhood-based groups fighting violence.

However, Mayor Jim Kenney twice declined to issue an emergency declaration on gun violence, something pushed by both activists and fellow lawmakers as a way to clear red tape and expedite resources to combat the problem.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.