4 Charged in Murder of Young Man Found Dead in Trashcan

Four people were arrested in connection to the murder of a young man whose body was found in a trashcan after police investigated a tip from a high school student.

Zahmir Mason, 19, Lashawana Dantzler, 24, and Jordan Oliver-Williams, 19, are all charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse and other related offenses. A fourth suspect, 18-year-old Zamir Burton, is charged with criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse and other related offenses.

The investigation began on Jan. 14 when police were notified by the Philadelphia School District. A high school student told her guidance counselor that she had found a body in a trashcan in December of last year. Police investigated and discovered the body of 22-year-old Darius Cheeseboro inside a trashcan on the 600 block of West Rockland Street.

Cheeseboro died from multiple traumatic injuries and lacerations, investigators said. Police later determined Mason, Dantzler, Oliver-Williams and Burton were all involved in Cheeseboro’s murder. All four suspects were arrested and later charged.

Police have not yet revealed a motive in the murder. They continue to investigate.