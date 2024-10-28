4 charged in murder of Cumberland County detective who was killed inside NJ home

Four people were arrested and charged in connection to the death of a Cumberland County detective who was killed inside her home in Bridgeton, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland, Jarred Brown, 31, of Bridgeton, and Richard Willis, 32, of Gloucester City, were all charged with the murder of 51-year-old Monica Mosley. Cyndia Pimentel, 38, is also charged with hindering the investigation of Mosley's death.

Bridgeton Police were called to the 600 block of Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2024, for the report of several people kicking in the front door of a home. When they arrived, they found Mosley who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Mosley, a detective sergeant with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, died from her injuries at the scene.

Cumberland County Sgt. Monica Mosley

The investigation led officers to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton and eventually New Jersey State Police troopers to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where they detained a person for questioning who had been treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators later identified Mutcherson, Brown, Willis and Pimentel as suspects in connection to Mosley's murder.

Mutcherson, Brown and Willis are all charged with murder, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses.

Pimentel is charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

“This is a significant step toward justice for Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley and her family,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said. “We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring that those responsible for this horrific act are held accountable. Our hearts remain with Detective Sergeant Monica Mosley's loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

While all four suspects are in custody, New Jersey State Police, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Bridgeton Police continue to investigate the incident. If you have any information on Mosley's murder, please call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.

A 'constant friend and role model'

Mosley began her career at the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office in 2006 as a paralegal specialist. She became a county detective with the office in 2009 and served in various units including trial teams, the Special Victims Unit, the Community Justice Unit and Internal Affairs where she was a Unit Supervisor, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

“Sergeant Mosley was a constant friend and role model for all those with whom she served and led in the law enforcement community throughout Cumberland County and beyond,” Webb-McRae wrote. “She will be missed more than words can detail, but she will never be forgotten by her CCPO family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Mosley's family at this most difficult time.”

Outside of work, Mosley was a proud mother of two daughters, grandmother of twin grandchildren and a dog owner.

"I used to see her every day when she came home," Diane Sapp, Mosley's longtime neighbor, told NBC10. "She'd back up, go to the mailbox. She'd get in the car, take her dog. It was her and her dog, China this. China that. She loved China."

Mosely's longtime friend, Gary Walker Jr., described her as a woman who "always had a smile."

"She was just a gentle person in and out," he said. "And her smile, I'm going to miss her having fun."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also released a statement on Mosley's death earlier in the month.

“I am outraged and heartbroken by the murder of Sgt. Monica Mosley, who was shot and killed during a home invasion in Bridgeton last night," Gov. Murphy wrote. “As a detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Sgt. Mosley served her community with distinction, working every day to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Cumberland County. This act of violence impacts our entire law enforcement community and all of New Jersey."

The New Jersey State Police along with two other agencies are leading the investigation into the death of a detective who was shot inside her home. Family members were seen taking things from the victim's home on Thursday, but no new information has been released from officials. NBC10's Leah Uko has what we know.

