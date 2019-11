A young girl died from her injuries after falling out of a North Philadelphia home last week.

On Oct. 30 around 4:30 p.m., a 4-year-old girl fell out of a second-floor window at a home on the 1700 block of Folsom Street. The girl landed on chairs below and suffered multiple facial injuries.

The girl was taken to Jefferson University Hospital. On Wednesday, police announced the girl died from her injuries. They have not yet released her identity.