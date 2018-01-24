NBC10's Pamela Osborne is in North Philadelphia at the scene where four people were struck in a drive-by shooting.

A pair of boys and two men were shot as a gunman peppered a North Philadelphia street with bullets Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside a take out restaurant at 24th Street and Ridge Avenue.

Police said the gunman opened fire from the passenger side of a dark sedan rolling southbound along 24th Street. At least 16 shots were fired.

A 22-year-old man was hit in the back and leg, police said. Two 13-year-olds were each shot once in the leg leaving one teen with a fractured bone. A 52-year-old man was also hit in the back by the gunfire.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators believe the 22-year-old man was the intended target. The other three victims were caught in middle.

All four victims are expected to survive, though the 22-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine the relationship between the 22-year-old and the shooter.

Small said detectives recovered surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

