A pair of boys and two men were shot as a gunman peppered a North Philadelphia street with bullets Tuesday night, police said.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside a take out restaurant at 24th Street and Ridge Avenue.
Police said the gunman opened fire from the passenger side of a dark sedan rolling southbound along 24th Street. At least 16 shots were fired.
A 22-year-old man was hit in the back and leg, police said. Two 13-year-olds were each shot once in the leg leaving one teen with a fractured bone. A 52-year-old man was also hit in the back by the gunfire.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators believe the 22-year-old man was the intended target. The other three victims were caught in middle.
All four victims are expected to survive, though the 22-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Investigators are working to determine the relationship between the 22-year-old and the shooter.
Small said detectives recovered surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.