4 Shot, Including 2 Kids, Outside North Philadelphia Take Out Restaurant - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Complete Eagles Super Bowl Coverage
OLY-PHILLY

4 Shot, Including 2 Kids, Outside North Philadelphia Take Out Restaurant

By NBC10 Staff

Published at 6:54 AM EST on Jan 24, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    4 People, Including 2 Teens, Shot in North Philadelphia

    NBC10's Pamela Osborne is in North Philadelphia at the scene where four people were struck in a drive-by shooting.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A pair of boys and two men were shot as a gunman peppered a North Philadelphia street with bullets Tuesday night, police said.

    The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside a take out restaurant at 24th Street and Ridge Avenue.

    Police said the gunman opened fire from the passenger side of a dark sedan rolling southbound along 24th Street. At least 16 shots were fired.

    A 22-year-old man was hit in the back and leg, police said. Two 13-year-olds were each shot once in the leg leaving one teen with a fractured bone. A 52-year-old man was also hit in the back by the gunfire.

    Two Teens Struck by Stray Bullets

    [PHI] Two Teens Struck by Stray Bullets

    Someone shot two 13-year old boys outside a North Philadelphia pizza shop overnight. NBC10's Pamela Osborne has details about the victims conditions.

    (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

    Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators believe the 22-year-old man was the intended target. The other three victims were caught in middle.

    All four victims are expected to survive, though the 22-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition.

    Investigators are working to determine the relationship between the 22-year-old and the shooter.

    Small said detectives recovered surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices