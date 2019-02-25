Shana Decree and her daughter Dominique Decree are both in custody after they allegedly killed five family members inside an apartment complex in Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub made the announcement during a press conference Monday night.

A mother and daughter are both in custody after they allegedly killed five family members inside an apartment in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, the Bucks County District Attorney said Monday.

Shana Decree, 45, and her daughter Dominique Decree, 19, will both be charged with five counts of homicide and one count each of conspiracy.

The five victims were identified as Shana Decree's two children, Naa'Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville, as well as Shana Decree's sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Campbell's 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.

Investigators are also searching for Campbell's son, Joshua Campbell, 17. The teen boy is not a suspect but officials are looking for him in order to ensure his safety.

The five victims were all found dead inside the two bedrooms of a first floor apartment in the Robert Morris Apartments on the 200 block of W. Bridge Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday during a welfare check. A friend of the victims told NBC10 they tried knocking on the door a few times Friday but no one answered.

"I saw the landlord and said, 'What's going on?' And she said, 'We are doing a welfare check because trash is piled up out there for awhile to see if they are alright.' Nobody answered the door so the maintenance guys went in," Nicole Owens, a resident of the apartment, told NBC10.

Shana Decree and Dominique Decree were both hospitalized before being taken into custody.

"This is a terrible tragedy," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. "I just spoke with the family of all five of the deceased and we're all heartbroken."

While police ruled the deaths a homicide, they did not reveal how the victims died. They continue to investigate.