Four people were found shot to death near the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Four people were found dead in West Philadelphia, and a police spokeswoman said they were shot.

Police also said they are investigating the incident involving four "suspicious deaths."

Police said the victims were found Wednesday in the 5200 block of Walton Street near the Cobbs Creek section. Police arrived at the scene sometime around 2 p.m.

The crime scene is on a block north of Baltimore Avenue and south of Malcolm X Park.

Check back for more details as they become known on this breaking story.