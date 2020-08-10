3rd Tornado in One Week Hit Delaware on Friday, NWS Confirms

What to Know The National Weather Service reported an EF-1 tornado with 105 mph winds moved through New Castle County on Friday between 5:40 p.m. and 5:51 p.m. from Ashland to Montchanin.

The tornado caused widespread damage throughout the county, leaving thousands of homes without power through the weekend.

On Tuesday, during Tropical Storm Isaias, a record-breaking 29.2 mile-long tornado moved through Kent and New Castle counties, shattering the previous record of 13 miles, while another tornado hit Kent County.

Three days after being devastated by Tropical Storm Isaias, the third tornado in one week ripped through parts of Delaware on Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

We have confirmed that an EF1 tornado with estimated maximum winds of 105mph occurred in New Castle County, DE during severe storms on Friday, August 7.

Both Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Delaware Governor John Carney surveyed the storm damage over the weekend.

Friday’s tornado was the third to strike Delaware in one week. On Tuesday, during Tropical Storm Isaias, a record-breaking 29.2 mile-long tornado moved through Kent and New Castle counties, shattering the previous record of 13 miles, while another tornado hit Kent County.