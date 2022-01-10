3rd Man Arrested in Murder of 14-Year-Old Boy Who Was Shot 18 Times

A third suspect was arrested in Georgia in connection to the execution-style murder of a 14-year-old boy who was chased and shot 18 times in Philadelphia last year.

Haneef Roberson, 20, was arrested in Oakwood, Georgia, on Monday. Police are in the process of returning him to Philadelphia. He is charged with murder, conspiracy and other offenses in the murder of Samir Jefferson.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In December, two other men, Quadir Johnson, 21, and Kyair Garnett, 21, were also arrested and charged in the teen's murder.

Garnett is also charged with receipt of stolen property and unauthorized use of automobile. Garnett had an outstanding bench warrant out of Montgomery County at the time of his arrest, officials said.

On November 29, 2021, Jefferson was standing on the corner of Rising Sun and Wyoming avenues in the Feltonville neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Monday waiting for a bus when multiple gunmen exited a vehicle, approached him and opened fire.

Samir fled as the gunmen chased him and fired at least 36 shots. The 14-year-old was shot at least 18 times throughout his body and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died after being chased and shot 18 times by gunmen in Philadelphia is demanding justice. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has the latest on the investigation.

Samir's sister -- who asked not to be named -- told NBC10 that her family was heartbroken as her mother "lost her youngest son."

"It's really not going to be the same without my little brother because he really brung joy to our family," she said.

Photo supplied by family

The gunmen fled in a vehicle. A vehicle matching that description was stopped by police at the intersection of 5th Street and Somerville Avenue.

After Johnson and Garnett were arrested, police obtained arrest warrants for three other men they identified as suspects in Jefferson's murder. Police have not yet revealed whether or not Roberson was one of those suspects or if they're currently searching for anymore suspects.

Samir's family called for justice and the arrest of his killers.

“What did you gain except for becoming a murderer, except for taking somebody else’s child?" asked one of Samir's family members.

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died after being chased and shot 18 times by gunmen in Philadelphia is demanding justice. NBC10's Matt DeLucia has the latest on the investigation.

Despite the arrests, police have not revealed a motive in the shooting.

This is where 14-yo Samir Jefferson was shot more than a dozen times yesterday afternoon. Neighbors + complete strangers came to the scene angry, disturbed + demanding action. My colleague @MiguelMValle spoke to Samir’s family. We’ll have more @NBCPhiladelphia @ 4, 5 + 6PM. pic.twitter.com/rBLUJBRQZ2 — Rosemary Connors (@RosemaryConnors) November 30, 2021

Jefferson's murder was one of 562 homicides in Philadelphia last year, making 2021 the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.