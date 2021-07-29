3rd Annual Litapendence Day Music Festival set for Saturday, August 7

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Live Out Ur Dreams, LLC (LOUD) will host the third annual Litapendence Day at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter. The North Philadelphia festival will feature 15 local emerging artists, 20 local vendors, and 10 local food trucks. There will be an intermission panel discussion, “Creatively Breaking the Cage,” which will examine innovative approaches to ending mass incarceration.

“I started Litapendence Day because I want the Black community to be reinvigorated about our culture, our creativity, and our resilience in the fight for freedom and equality," said Freddie Foolay, Founder of LOUD and co-founder of Heal the Hood. "There are events out there that are by us for us, but not enough for this to be a predominantly Black city and certainly not enough created by the younger generation. I hope that people will walk away from this event wanting to put a foot forward in a positive direction no matter if it is through art, entrepreneurship, or activism.”

Litapendence Day is a festival devoted to celebrating local artists from the Black and brown community and influencing the next generation of leaders to get involved in social justice issues that heavily affect underprivileged Philadelphia communities. Attendees will be enriched with live entertainment, and leave the event with a brand new perspective on making Philadelphia a better place to live for everyone. This year’s event proceeds will go towards three local arts and activism nonprofits: Heal the Hood Project, The People’s Paper Co-Op, and the Youth Art & Self-Empowerment Project.

The event will take place Saturday, August 7, from 2-8pm, at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter. Admission costs for adults ages 19 and up are $25 and free for youth ages 18 and under. To purchase tickets or donate, click here.