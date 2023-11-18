Philadelphia

36-year-old woman shot, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

The incident happened on the 800 block of W. Venango Street Friday night

By Cherise Lynch

Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Friday night, police said.

According to Police, at 9:48 p.m. officers responded to an area hospital after receiving reports that a shooting victim arrived by a private vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 36-year-old woman had suffered a gunshot wound to her left underarm and was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m., police said.

Police said the vehicle was held but no weapon was recovered and no scene was located.

There have been no arrests in this case and police said the investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division.  

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

