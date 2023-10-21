Philadelphia

35-year-old man shot to death in West Philadelphia, police say

The shooting occured on 300 block of N. Simpson Street around 3:23 a.m Saturday

By Cherise Lynch

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of N. Simpson Street around 3:23 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was found shot once in his chest and pronounced dead on scene by medics at 3:35, police said.

Police said no weapons were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made. However, officials said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

According to police statistics, as of midnight on Friday, 349 people have been murdered in the city of Philadelphia so far this year.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

