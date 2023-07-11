Man, 33, killed in Blue Bell crash

A man was killed and another injured when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Stenton Avenue and Wickerfield Drive in Blue Bell on Monday night, law enforcement officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:31 p.m., as officers responding to the report of a crash found a vehicle engulfed in flames after colliding into a utility pole at that intersection.

A 33-year-old male -- who police have not yet provided identification information on -- was found deceased when officers arrived, officials said.

Also, another occupant of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering, what law enforcement officials called "severe injuries."

Police have not provided an update on the condition of the surviving man.

Law enforcement officials closed Stenton Avenue while this incident was cleared and officials said, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.