What to Know Police found the body of a 2-year-old girl in Philadelphia's Kemble Park Tuesday morning.

Police officers could be seen searching wooded areas in the park along Olney Avenue after a caregiver led them there.

The child's exact identity still needs to be determined.

Editor's Note: Philadelphia police will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. with updates on this investigation. Watch live in the video player above.

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a toddler whose body was found partially buried in a North Philadelphia park earlier this week, police said.

Nyishia Corbitt is charged with murder, possessing an instrument of crime, fale reports, tempering with evidence obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse.

The baby, identified Thursday as 1-year-old Alicia Barnes, was found buried in a shallow grave in Kemble Park in the city's Olney section. The park sits across from Central and Girl's high schools.

Toddler Found Partially Buried in Olney Park

A caregiver is being called a suspect in the death of a toddler. Philadelphia police say the child's body was found early Tuesday, partially buried in a park near Central High School. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018)

Philadelphia police said the girl's caretaker was the one who led officers to the child's body on Tuesday.

The child's head was partially above ground when officers arrived, police said. She was also fully clothed — wearing a bright pink shirt.

"It's terrible to see a child meet this kind of end," Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. John Ryan said.

The child's body was removed by the Medical Examiner and taken for an autopsy. Police said there were no visible signs of trauma on the child's body.

Barnes' death was ruled a homicide though the exact circumstances of how the child died remain unclear. Police sources said evidence was recovered in an Olney apartment and in another location several blocks away from the crime scene.

The girl was reported missing Monday, police said, but sources added that the last time she was seen alive was last week.

Police Find 2-Year-Old's Body in Philly Park

The search for a missing girl in Philadelphia's Kemble Park ended with the discovery of a 2-year-old's body. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018)

Detectives are calling the caretaker as a suspect in the case. Investigators are looking for the girl's mother and father, Ryan said. It's unclear where they are and for how long the girl was in the suspect's care.