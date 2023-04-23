32-Year-Old Man Shot in Face in Grays Ferry

Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers initially responded to a report of a shooting at about 12:45 a.m. along the 1200 block of South 34th Street in the city's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

However, responding officers found a Mercedes Benz along the street that had been struck by at least two bullets. But, there was no victim at that location, officials said.

Shortly afterward, a 32-year-old man who police believe to have been involved in this shooting arrived in a nearby hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck, shoulder and face.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The victim has been listed in critical condition and, officers said, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.