31-year-old killed in morning shooting in Philly's Kensington neighborhood

A man died late Monday morning after being shot several times at a location along N. Reese Street, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot to death in the city's Kensington neighborhood late Monday morning.

According to police, officers responding to a shooting at about 11:22 a.m., discovered a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the neck, back and hand along the 2500 block of N. Reese Street.

Police investigators have not yet provided an identity of the victim.

Officials said the man was pronounced on the scene at about 11:31 a.m.

No arrests have yet been made and no weapon was recovered, however, police officials said the incident is under investigation.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

