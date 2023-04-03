31-Year-Old Killed in Mantua Shooting

Police are investigating after a double shooting on Friday left one man dead and another in the hospital.

According to law enforcement officials, the shooting occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, along the 3500 block of Wallace Street in the city's Mantua neighborhood.

Officers responding to a reported shooting found Jefferson Young, 31, of East Germantown, shot once in the head and once in the chest, police said. Young was pronounced just before 7:45 p.m., officials said.

First responders also discovered a 52-year-old man who had been shot in the foot, police said. Officers said he was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials have not provided a motive for this shooting, but investigators said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.