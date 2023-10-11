Person struck, killed outside 30th Street Station

A person died after being struck by a vehicle outside Philadelphia's 30th Street Station Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia police could be seen blocking Schuylkill Avenue at JFK Boulevard in front of the train station following the deadly wreck, which police said happened around 6 a.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

A pedestrian died after being struck, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead during the crash investigation, a sedan could be seen stopped in the roadway with visible front-end damage and a shattered windshield. What appeared to be some sort of walker could also be seen on the edge of the street.

Expect traffic trouble getting around the station.

This story is developing and will be updated.