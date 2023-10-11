Philadelphia

Person struck, killed outside 30th Street Station

The deadly crash occurred on the streets outside Philadelphia's main train station

By Dan Stamm

Police cars block street outside Philadelphia's 30th Street Station.
NBC10

A person died after being struck by a vehicle outside Philadelphia's 30th Street Station Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia police could be seen blocking Schuylkill Avenue at JFK Boulevard in front of the train station following the deadly wreck, which police said happened around 6 a.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

A pedestrian died after being struck, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead during the crash investigation, a sedan could be seen stopped in the roadway with visible front-end damage and a shattered windshield. What appeared to be some sort of walker could also be seen on the edge of the street.

Expect traffic trouble getting around the station.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Montgomery County 10 hours ago

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect sought for shooting a man in Abington Township

Philadelphia 21 hours ago

Video: Gunmen shoot 2 men moments after school bus drives by

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiafirst alert traffic
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us