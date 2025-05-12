30-year-old man shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the Juniata Park neighborhood of North Philadelphia on Sunday evening, police said.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of M Street and East Luzerne Street at around 4:40 p.m., police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers responding to the scene learned the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m., police said.

Philadelphia's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The department offers a $20,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.