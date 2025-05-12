30-year-old man shot and killed in North Philadelphia, police say

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the Juniata Park neighborhood of North Philadelphia on Sunday evening, police said.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of M Street and East Luzerne Street at around 4:40 p.m., police said.
Officers responding to the scene learned the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m., police said.
Philadelphia's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
The department offers a $20,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.