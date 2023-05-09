30-Year-Old Man Shot in Kingsessing Hardware Store

A 30-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot inside a hardware store in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, a 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at about 10:40 a.m., inside a hardware store along the 5500 block of Chester Avenue.

Officers responding to the shooting, police said, transported the victim to a local hospital where he has been listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials said that there has been no arrests made and no weapons have been recovered. However, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

Officials also did not immediately provide a reason for the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.