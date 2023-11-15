30-year-old man charged with murder after toddler's death in Delaware

Police in Wilmington, Delaware have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in the death of a 21-month-old girl after she died earlier this year.

According to law enforcement officials, police in Wilmington have arrested and charged Timothy Olschafskie of Ansonia, Connecticut, with murder by neglect following the girl's death in March.

Police said that the charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 11, at about 9:29 a.m., when officers responded to a home along the 100 block of Town Estates Drive in Wilmington after a call claimed a child was suffering from a medical emergency.

Responding officers transported the girl to a nearby hospital where she died of her injures.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Following an investigation into the incident, officials said that police believed that the incident was a homicide and an arrest warrant was issued for Olschafskie.

Olschafskie was then arrested in Enfield, Connecticut and was extradited to Delaware on November 14.

He is in custody and awaiting trial at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2,000,000 cash-only bail., officials said.