30 Structures Threatened in Uncontained NJ Wildfire

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Washington Township, Burlington County on Tuesday.
At 11:48 a.m. a wildfire was detected. At this time the fire is 75 acres and zero percent contained.
30 nearby structures are in danger due to the fire.
Road closures include: Route 542, from Wading River Bridge and Lovers Lane, Old Church Road, and River Road.
At this time there are no mandatory evacuations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.