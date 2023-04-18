30 Structures Threatened in Uncontained NJ Wildfire

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Washington Township, Burlington County on Tuesday.

At 11:48 a.m. a wildfire was detected. At this time the fire is 75 acres and zero percent contained.

30 nearby structures are in danger due to the fire.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: River Road Wildfire – Washington Twp., Burlington County@njdepforestfire is on the scene of a wildfire off Route 542 and River Road in Washington Twp.



The fire is currently 75 acres in size and 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/tM9ZROq86Z — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 18, 2023

Road closures include: Route 542, from Wading River Bridge and Lovers Lane, Old Church Road, and River Road.

At this time there are no mandatory evacuations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.