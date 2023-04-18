New Jersey

30 Structures Threatened in Uncontained NJ Wildfire

At this time there are no mandatory evacuations.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Washington Township, Burlington County on Tuesday.

At 11:48 a.m. a wildfire was detected. At this time the fire is 75 acres and zero percent contained.

30 nearby structures are in danger due to the fire.

Road closures include: Route 542, from Wading River Bridge and Lovers Lane, Old Church Road, and River Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

